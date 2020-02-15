Home
Services
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Celebration of Life
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
2:30 PM
The Chapel
Harris St
Wallsend
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marie O'BRYAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie Louise O'BRYAN

Add a Memory
Marie Louise O'BRYAN Notice
O'BRYAN Marie Louise Late of Warners Bay

Passed peacefully

12th February, 2020

Aged 90 Years



Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Lesley and Ian, Geoff and Judy, John and Chris, David and Louise. Adored Nan to her grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchild. Loved sister of Bette.



Family and friends of Marie are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of Her Life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St Wallsend this Monday 17th February, 2020 service commencing at 2.30pm.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marie's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -