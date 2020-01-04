Home
Fry Bros
48 Banks Street
East Maitland, New South Wales 2323
02 49336155
Service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
11:30 AM
St Peters Anglican Church
William St
East Maitland
View Map
MARGARET WATSON

MARGARET WATSON Notice
WATSON MARGARET Aged 91 Years

of Largs Retirement

Village, formerly of

Ashton Gardens

Beloved wife of the late KEVIN WATSON, loving mother and mother in law of ALLAN (dec), GARY and SUZANNE. A dearly loved Grandma of ELLIOT and KARYN, LAWRENCE and CHRISTINE, MICHELLE; TRACEY, DEREK and HAYDEN (dec) and Great Grandma of AYDEN. A loved sister and aunt of CYNTHIA RYAN and family.

Family and friends are warmly invited to the Service at St Peters Anglican Church, William St, East Maitland on MONDAY, 6th January, 2020 at 11:30am.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Jan. 4, 2020
