WATSON MARGARET Aged 91 Years
of Largs Retirement
Village, formerly of
Ashton Gardens
Beloved wife of the late KEVIN WATSON, loving mother and mother in law of ALLAN (dec), GARY and SUZANNE. A dearly loved Grandma of ELLIOT and KARYN, LAWRENCE and CHRISTINE, MICHELLE; TRACEY, DEREK and HAYDEN (dec) and Great Grandma of AYDEN. A loved sister and aunt of CYNTHIA RYAN and family.
Family and friends are warmly invited to the Service at St Peters Anglican Church, William St, East Maitland on MONDAY, 6th January, 2020 at 11:30am.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Jan. 4, 2020