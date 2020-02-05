|
STREET Margaret "Peggy" Passed away peacefully 01.02.2020 Aged 90 Years Late of Kurri Kurri A dear sister to ELIZABETH TWEEDIE, ELSIE STREET, ALAN STREET (all dec'd). A loved aunt to GREG TWEEDIE and ROGER TWEEDIE, great aunt and great great aunt to their families. Family and Friends of PEGGY are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service in The Uniting Church, Station St., Weston this FRIDAY, 07.02.2020 at 11:00am. C. R. SMYTH & SON One Firm, One Family Since 1925 4937 4811 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 5, 2020