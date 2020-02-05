|
|
RINKIN MARGARET Late of Beresfield
Aged 82 Years
Dearly loved wife of Frank (Dec'd). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Katherine and Peter Burns. Loving grandma of Kelly-Anne, Robert and Carlee and loved sister of Fran.
Relatives and friends of MARGARET are warmly invited to attend her funeral to be held at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Delprat Ave Beresfield this Friday afternoon 7th February 2020, Funeral Prayers commencing at 12pm. A private burial will follow at East Maitland Cemetery.
May She Rest In Peace
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 5, 2020