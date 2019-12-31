Home
RAE Margaret 25th December 2019

Aged 93 years

Of Stockton



Dearly loved wife of John (dec). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Bonnie and Glenn. Loved grandma of Oliver and Alexander. Loving sister of Bill, Jack (both dec) and Mem. Missed by Margaret and William.



Family and Friends are invited to attend Funeral Mass to be held in St Peter-in-Chains Catholic Church, Dunbar St, Stockton on Thursday 2/1/20 commencing at 10am.



May she rest in peace



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Dec. 31, 2019
