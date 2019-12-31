|
|
RAE Margaret 25th December 2019
Aged 93 years
Of Stockton
Dearly loved wife of John (dec). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Bonnie and Glenn. Loved grandma of Oliver and Alexander. Loving sister of Bill, Jack (both dec) and Mem. Missed by Margaret and William.
Family and Friends are invited to attend Funeral Mass to be held in St Peter-in-Chains Catholic Church, Dunbar St, Stockton on Thursday 2/1/20 commencing at 10am.
May she rest in peace
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Dec. 31, 2019