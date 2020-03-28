|
|
PAISLEY MARGARET Late of Hamilton
Aged 87 Years
Dearly beloved wife of Barry (dec'd). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Paul and Maryanne, Cathy (dec'd), Mark and Helen. Loving Nan of Emma, Kate, John, Joseph and Michael. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Jack (dec'd) and Betty Battersby, aunt to their families and good friend to many.
Due to the current health situation, a private family funeral will take place.
Forever In Our Hearts
And reunited with her darling daughter Cathy
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 28, 2020