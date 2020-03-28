Home
MARGARET PAISLEY

MARGARET PAISLEY Notice
PAISLEY MARGARET Late of Hamilton

Aged 87 Years



Dearly beloved wife of Barry (dec'd). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Paul and Maryanne, Cathy (dec'd), Mark and Helen. Loving Nan of Emma, Kate, John, Joseph and Michael. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Jack (dec'd) and Betty Battersby, aunt to their families and good friend to many.



Due to the current health situation, a private family funeral will take place.



Forever In Our Hearts

And reunited with her darling daughter Cathy



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 28, 2020
