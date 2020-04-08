Home
Margaret May WHIPPS

Margaret May WHIPPS Notice
WHIPPS (nee Gore) Margaret May Passed away

peacefully

5th April 2020

Aged 85 years



Late of Beresfield



Beloved wife of Arthur (dec). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Debbie, Peter and Kim, Carolyn (dec), and Gregory (dec). Cherished Nan of Chris, Jackson, Dannan and Alannah. Dearly loved sister, sister-in-law and aunt of Kevin, Una and Don, Barry and Gwen, and their families.



A private family service will be held on THURSDAY 9th April 2020 with respect to the provisions under current government safety restrictions.



Family and friends will be invited to attend a memorial service in celebration of MARGARET's life to be held at a future date.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 8, 2020
