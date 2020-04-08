|
WHIPPS (nee Gore) Margaret May Passed away
peacefully
5th April 2020
Aged 85 years
Late of Beresfield
Beloved wife of Arthur (dec). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Debbie, Peter and Kim, Carolyn (dec), and Gregory (dec). Cherished Nan of Chris, Jackson, Dannan and Alannah. Dearly loved sister, sister-in-law and aunt of Kevin, Una and Don, Barry and Gwen, and their families.
A private family service will be held on THURSDAY 9th April 2020 with respect to the provisions under current government safety restrictions.
Family and friends will be invited to attend a memorial service in celebration of MARGARET's life to be held at a future date.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 8, 2020