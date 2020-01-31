Home
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
12:30 PM
The Chapel
444 Pacific Hwy
Belmont
View Map
Margaret Mavis VEALE

Margaret Mavis VEALE Notice
VEALE (Vale) Margaret Mavis Late of Dudley and Redhead

Passed peacefully

28th January 2020

Aged 97 years



Dearly loved wife of Len (dec'd). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Warren (dec'd), Gary and Karyn, Philip, and Jennifer. A cherished Nan to Paul, Vanessa, Michelle, Richard, Chad, Danni and their partners. A beloved Great Nan, Great Great Nan, and Great Great Great Nan to Tenaya, Tamika, Annabel, Courtney, Stephanie, Jack, Bridie, Lenny, Lola, Arabella, Eli, Emlyn and Grayson.



The family and friends of Margaret (Peggy) are warmly invited to attend a celebration of her life, to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy Belmont, (parking via Henry St) on Tuesday 4th February 2020, service commencing at 12.30pm.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Jan. 31, 2020
