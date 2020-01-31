|
VEALE (Vale) Margaret Mavis Late of Dudley and Redhead
Passed peacefully
28th January 2020
Aged 97 years
Dearly loved wife of Len (dec'd). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Warren (dec'd), Gary and Karyn, Philip, and Jennifer. A cherished Nan to Paul, Vanessa, Michelle, Richard, Chad, Danni and their partners. A beloved Great Nan, Great Great Nan, and Great Great Great Nan to Tenaya, Tamika, Annabel, Courtney, Stephanie, Jack, Bridie, Lenny, Lola, Arabella, Eli, Emlyn and Grayson.
The family and friends of Margaret (Peggy) are warmly invited to attend a celebration of her life, to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy Belmont, (parking via Henry St) on Tuesday 4th February 2020, service commencing at 12.30pm.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Jan. 31, 2020