David Lloyd Funerals
1 Donnelly Avenue
Toronto, New South Wales 2283
(02) 4959 3600
Celebration of Life
Monday, Mar. 23, 2020
11:00 AM
Rose Chapel, Palmdale Lawn Cemetery
Palmdale
MARGARET MARY (Peggy) CROSSINGHAM


1923 - 2020
MARGARET MARY (Peggy) CROSSINGHAM Notice
CROSSINGHAM MARGARET MARY (Peggy) 01/07/1923 -

14/03/2020

Late of Blackalls Park



Dearly loved wife of Kevan (dec'd).

Loving mother of Carolyn, Geoff, Jane, John and loved mother-in-law, Grandmother, Great Grandmother and Great Great Grandmother of their families.



Aged 96 Years



The relatives and friends of PEGGY are invited to attend the celebration of her life commencing 11am MONDAY 23rd March 2020 at the Rose Chapel, Palmdale Lawn Cemetery, Palmdale.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald from Mar. 18 to Mar. 21, 2020
