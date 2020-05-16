Home
HILL Margaret Rose Passed away 08.05.2020 Aged 93 Years Late of Karuah Formerly of Whitebridge Beloved wife of JACK (dec'd). Loving mother and mother-in-law to TONY and CLARE. Much loved grandmother to PETER, JULIE, REBECCA and TERRY. Family and Friends of MARGARET are respectfully advised her Private Funeral Service took place in the Catholic Church of Our Lady of Rosary, Karuah on Thursday, 14.05.2020 due to government restrictions. LANCE BOOTS FUNERALS Phone: 4987 2101 www.lancelbootsfunerals.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald from May 16 to May 21, 2020
