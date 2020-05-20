Home
Monday, May 18, 2020
Uniting Church
Mulbring
STEVENS Margaret Gillies Passed away 12.05.2020 Aged 89 Years Late of Mulbring Beloved wife of Bertie (dec'd). Loving mother and mother-in-law to Jennifer and John, Vicki, Ian and Lyn. Much loved grandmother and great grandmother to their families. A dear sister, sister-in-law and aunt. A loved and respected member of the Stevens and Macmillan families. Family and friends of Margaret are respectfully advised her Funeral Service took place in the Uniting Church, Mulbring on Tuesday, 19.05.2020. C.R.SMYTH & SON Independent & Family Owned Since 1925 4937 4811 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 20, 2020
