White Lady Funerals - Mayfield
80 Maitland Road
Mayfield, New South Wales 2304
(02) 4968 9401
Celebration of Life
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
2:00 PM
Warabrook Baptist Care Centre Chapel
24 Casuarina Street
Warabrook
DEAKIN (nee JONES) MARGARET FOSTER Late of

Warabrook, formerly of Merewether



Passed

away peacefully

31st January 2020.



Aged 96 years



Wife of Ronald Deakin (deceased); mother of Bronwyn Law and Vicki Deakin; grandmother of Roderick James, Carolynne James and Lachlan Deakin; great grandmother of Julia James; sister of Jennifer Muddle.



Family and friends are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of Margaret's Life Monday 10th February 2020 commencing 2.00pm at the Warabrook Baptist Care Centre Chapel 24 Casuarina Street Warabrook NSW.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 8, 2020
