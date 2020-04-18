Home
Margaret Faye Gwen "FAYE" Bagnall

Margaret Faye Gwen "FAYE" Bagnall Notice
Bagnall

(nee Skilton)

MARGARET FAYE GWEN

"FAYE"

Late of Maitland formerly of Anna Bay

Passed away unexpectedly

5th April 2020

Aged 80 years 

Devoted wife of 62 years of JOHN THOMAS BAGNALL 

Loved mother of MARGARET, JOHN(Dec'd), KATHLEEN, VERONICA, EILEEN, ROSEMARY, ARTHUR(Dec'd) and KEITH.

Sadly missed Grandmother Great-grandmother sister, sister-in-law and aunt.

Faye's service was held privately on 14.4.2020 due to the current restrictions and to ensure the health and safety of friends and family at this time. She was laid to rest at Anna Bay lawn cemetery.

Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 18, 2020
