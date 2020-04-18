|
|
Bagnall
(nee Skilton)
MARGARET FAYE GWEN
"FAYE"
Late of Maitland formerly of Anna Bay
Passed away unexpectedly
5th April 2020
Aged 80 years
Devoted wife of 62 years of JOHN THOMAS BAGNALL
Loved mother of MARGARET, JOHN(Dec'd), KATHLEEN, VERONICA, EILEEN, ROSEMARY, ARTHUR(Dec'd) and KEITH.
Sadly missed Grandmother Great-grandmother sister, sister-in-law and aunt.
Faye's service was held privately on 14.4.2020 due to the current restrictions and to ensure the health and safety of friends and family at this time. She was laid to rest at Anna Bay lawn cemetery.
France Family Funerals
0249814488
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 18, 2020