David Lloyd Funerals - Beresfield
1-5 Milton Street
Beresfield, New South Wales 2322
(02) 4966 5277
Margaret Elizabeth MIKIEL


1951 - 2020
Margaret Elizabeth MIKIEL Notice
MIKIEL (Perry) Margaret Elizabeth Aged 68 Years

Late of

St Joseph's Sandgate

Formerly of

Raymond Terrace



Loving wife of George (dec). Mother of Kristine. Dearly loved sister and sister-in-law of Dale and Lynn, Julie and Gary, Kathryn and Bob (dec) and much loved aunt of their families.

Margaret's family wish to express their sincere thanks to the caring staff at St Joesph's Aged Care, Sandgate for their love and support.



A private family attended service was held on WEDNESDAY 1st April 2020 with respect to the provisions under current government safety restrictions.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 4, 2020
