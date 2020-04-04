|
|
MIKIEL (Perry) Margaret Elizabeth Aged 68 Years
Late of
St Joseph's Sandgate
Formerly of
Raymond Terrace
Loving wife of George (dec). Mother of Kristine. Dearly loved sister and sister-in-law of Dale and Lynn, Julie and Gary, Kathryn and Bob (dec) and much loved aunt of their families.
Margaret's family wish to express their sincere thanks to the caring staff at St Joesph's Aged Care, Sandgate for their love and support.
A private family attended service was held on WEDNESDAY 1st April 2020 with respect to the provisions under current government safety restrictions.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 4, 2020