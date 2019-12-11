|
|
BROWN (nee Buxton) MARGARET CLARE
Late of Anglican Care Warnervale
Formerly of Swansea, Coolangatta and Sydney
Passed away 7th December 2019
Aged 82 years
Dearly loved wife of Cliff. Much loved sister and sister-in-law of Gordon (dec'd), Pam and Peter (dec'd), Janette (dec'd), Reg and Sue, Shirley and Gary and fond aunt and great aunt of their families. Loving step-mum of Andrew, Duncan and Linda and Grandma to their children, especially Chloe and Lilly.
The Family and Friends of MARGARET are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of her Life to be held in The Chapel 444 Pacific Hwy Belmont (parking via Henry St.) this Friday 13th December 2019, Service commencing at 12.30pm.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Dec. 11, 2019