CHARLTON Margaret 'Joyce' Passed away peacefully 29.12.2019 Aged 88 Years Late of Wescott Aged Care Formerly of Heatherbrae Beloved wife of GEORGE (dec), Loving mother and mother-in-law to KEVIN & CAROL, MARGARET (dec), LOUISE (dec), & COLIN, KERRY, LESLIE, GRAHAM & NARELLE. Much loved grandma, great grandma & great great grandma of their Families. A dear sister, sister-in-law and aunt to the SOUTHGATE and CHARLTON Families. Relatives and Friends of JOYCE are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service in the Chapel of Lance Boots Funerals, 3 Johnson Close, Raymond Terrace this TUESDAY 7.1.2020 at 1:00pm. A private cremation will follow. LANCE BOOTS FUNERALS Phone: 4987 2101 www.lancelbootsfunerals.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Jan. 4, 2020