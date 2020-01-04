Home
Lance L Boots Funerals
216 Wollombi Road
Cessnock, New South Wales 2325
4987 2101
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
1:00 PM
Lance L Boots Funerals
216 Wollombi Road
Cessnock, New South Wales 2325
Margaret CHARLTON Notice
CHARLTON Margaret 'Joyce' Passed away peacefully 29.12.2019 Aged 88 Years Late of Wescott Aged Care Formerly of Heatherbrae Beloved wife of GEORGE (dec), Loving mother and mother-in-law to KEVIN & CAROL, MARGARET (dec), LOUISE (dec), & COLIN, KERRY, LESLIE, GRAHAM & NARELLE. Much loved grandma, great grandma & great great grandma of their Families. A dear sister, sister-in-law and aunt to the SOUTHGATE and CHARLTON Families. Relatives and Friends of JOYCE are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service in the Chapel of Lance Boots Funerals, 3 Johnson Close, Raymond Terrace this TUESDAY 7.1.2020 at 1:00pm. A private cremation will follow. LANCE BOOTS FUNERALS Phone: 4987 2101 www.lancelbootsfunerals.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Jan. 4, 2020
