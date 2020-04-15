Home
Resources
More Obituaries for MARGARET BELCHER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARGARET BELCHER


1923 - 2020
Add a Memory
MARGARET BELCHER Notice
BELCHER MARGARET 'Peg'

(nee HILLARD)

23/03/23-08/04/20

late of Boat Harbour, Maitland, Armidale and Uralla

Wife of TED. Mother of TED Jn, MICHAEL, MARGARET, TRISH and their partners, grandmother of 17, great grandmother of 28.

A private burial has taken place at Anna Bay Cemetery. A memorial Mass will be advertised at a more suitable time. Peg was a proud descendant of the HILLARD and EWEN families, pioneers of New England.

In the arms of her God and her ancestral family.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARGARET's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -