BELCHER MARGARET 'Peg'
(nee HILLARD)
23/03/23-08/04/20
late of Boat Harbour, Maitland, Armidale and Uralla
Wife of TED. Mother of TED Jn, MICHAEL, MARGARET, TRISH and their partners, grandmother of 17, great grandmother of 28.
A private burial has taken place at Anna Bay Cemetery. A memorial Mass will be advertised at a more suitable time. Peg was a proud descendant of the HILLARD and EWEN families, pioneers of New England.
In the arms of her God and her ancestral family.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 15, 2020