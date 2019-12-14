Home
Services
White Lady Funerals
5 Town Centre Circuit
Salamander Bay, New South Wales 2317
(02) 4984 3900
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
North Chapel, Newcastle Memoria Park
176 Anderson Drive
Beresfield
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret HENDERSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Anne HENDERSON

Add a Memory
Margaret Anne HENDERSON Notice
HENDERSON Margaret Anne 11 December 2019

At Tanilba Bay

Late of Lemon Tree Passage



Dearly loved wife of Bernie (dec'd). Loving mother and mother-in-law of Robert and Sue, Stuart and Jackie, Lisa and Rick. Adored grandmother and great grandmother. Loved sister of Ronnie, Joanie, Colleen, Arthur (dec'd) and their families.



Aged 88 years



Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Margaret's Life this Wednesday 18th December 2019, commencing 10am in the North Chapel, Newcastle Memoria Park, 176 Anderson Drive Beresfield.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Dec. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
- ADVERTISEMENT -