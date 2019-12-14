|
HENDERSON Margaret Anne 11 December 2019
At Tanilba Bay
Late of Lemon Tree Passage
Dearly loved wife of Bernie (dec'd). Loving mother and mother-in-law of Robert and Sue, Stuart and Jackie, Lisa and Rick. Adored grandmother and great grandmother. Loved sister of Ronnie, Joanie, Colleen, Arthur (dec'd) and their families.
Aged 88 years
Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Margaret's Life this Wednesday 18th December 2019, commencing 10am in the North Chapel, Newcastle Memoria Park, 176 Anderson Drive Beresfield.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Dec. 14, 2019