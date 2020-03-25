Home
Margaret Ann "Ann" WEARY

Margaret Ann "Ann" WEARY Notice
WEARY Margaret Ann "Ann" Passed away

20th March 2020

Late of

Gateshead West

Aged 87 Years



Dearly loved wife of Noel (dec'd). Loving mother and mother-in-law of Margaret and Terry (dec'd), Pam and Alan, Vicki and Bruce, Peter and Cathy. Adored Nan of 11 grandchildren and Big Nan of 12 great grandchildren.



Ann's family would like to thank all of the staff at Nazareth for all of their love, care and support over the last 10 years.



Ann's family understand and respect with the current public health concerns not all of her family and friends will be able to attend. To ensure the health and safety of all concerned, Ann's funeral service will be by invitation. Your love and support is of great comfort at this time and we appreciate your kind understanding.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 25, 2020
