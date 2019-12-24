Home
MARGARET ANN PAULING

MARGARET ANN PAULING Notice
PAULING (nee Golden) MARGARET ANN

Late of Swansea,

Formerly of Mudgee

Passed away peacefully

With loving family by her side

21st December 2019

Aged 90 years



Dearly loved wife of the late Paul Pauling. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Mark and Julie, Wendy and Peter, Debbie and Greg, Lisa and Tino (dec'd). Loving Nan of all her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Loved sister, sister-in-law and aunt.



The Family and Friends of MARGARET are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of her Life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont (parking via Henry St.) on Monday 30th December 2019, Service commencing at 12.30pm.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Dec. 24, 2019
