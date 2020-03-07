|
WOODS MARGARET ADELE Late of
Merewether Heights
Aged 88 Years
Beloved wife of Keith. Loving mother of Robyn and Jenny. Mother-in-law of Kris and Tony. Adored grandmother of Hannah, Jack, Lily, Jessica and Xavier.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a Celebration of MARGARET'S Life to be conducted at James Murray Funeral Chapel, 44 Blackall Street Broadmeadow, THURSDAY 12th March 2020 at 11.30am. A private cremation will follow.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 7, 2020