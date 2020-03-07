Home
James Murray Funeral Directors
44 Blackall Street
Broadmeadow, New South Wales 2292
02 4961 1435
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2019
11:30 AM
11:30 AM
James Murray Funeral Directors
44 Blackall Street
Broadmeadow, New South Wales 2292
MARGARET ADELE WOODS

MARGARET ADELE WOODS Notice
WOODS MARGARET ADELE Late of

Merewether Heights

Aged 88 Years



Beloved wife of Keith. Loving mother of Robyn and Jenny. Mother-in-law of Kris and Tony. Adored grandmother of Hannah, Jack, Lily, Jessica and Xavier.



Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a Celebration of MARGARET'S Life to be conducted at James Murray Funeral Chapel, 44 Blackall Street Broadmeadow, THURSDAY 12th March 2020 at 11.30am. A private cremation will follow.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 7, 2020
