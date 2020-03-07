Home
Services
James Murray Funeral Directors
27 Bellford Street
Broadmeadow, Newcastle, New South Wales 2292
02 4961 1435
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
2:00 PM
Club Macquarie
Argenton
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Maree SEAGROTT-MITCHESON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maree Margaret SEAGROTT-MITCHESON

Add a Memory
Maree Margaret SEAGROTT-MITCHESON Notice
SEAGROTT-MITCHESON Maree Margaret Late of Speers Point

Aged 61 Years



Dearly loved wife of Jon. Loving mother of Lachlan (dec), Kaija and Jarrod.



Relatives and Friends are invited to attend a Celebration of MAREE'S Life at Club Macquarie, Argenton, next SATURDAY 14th March from 2pm. All who knew her are welcome. We request that you wear bright colours, to reflect her wishes. If you have any cherished photos of MAREE, please bring a copy that we can display and keep to remember her by.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maree's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -