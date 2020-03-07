|
|
SEAGROTT-MITCHESON Maree Margaret Late of Speers Point
Aged 61 Years
Dearly loved wife of Jon. Loving mother of Lachlan (dec), Kaija and Jarrod.
Relatives and Friends are invited to attend a Celebration of MAREE'S Life at Club Macquarie, Argenton, next SATURDAY 14th March from 2pm. All who knew her are welcome. We request that you wear bright colours, to reflect her wishes. If you have any cherished photos of MAREE, please bring a copy that we can display and keep to remember her by.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 7, 2020