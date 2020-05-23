|
RYAN Maree Dawn Formerly Wheat nee Grainger Passed away 19/5/2020 Aged 64 Loved wife of John Ryan (dec), much loved mother and mother-in-law of Christopher Wheat, Kendall and Daniel Joyce. Treasured grandmother of Belinda, Amber, Amelia, Savannah, Harley and Evelyn. Cherished daughter of Ailsa Whittington and John Grainger (both dec.). Dearly loved sister and sister-in-law of Barry and Katherine Grainger, Terry and Rae Grainger, loved aunty, cousin and an amazing friend to many. Maree will be deeply missed. Due to COVID-19 restrictions private arrangements have been made for Maree's funeral.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 23, 2020