Maybury
Marcia Joan
16.3.1942 - 15.2.2019
Your love for us was constant, your devotion had no end
You filled our life with sunshine as a mother and a friend
We remember you daily with a smile followed by a tear
We can't believe you have not been in our lives for this past year
So may you know forever that you are the very best
and we wish you gentle peace and sweet eternal rest
Words cannot express how much we love and miss you from John and Genny, Glen and Mel, Lisa and Paul and families
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 15, 2020