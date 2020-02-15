Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Marcia Maybury
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marcia Maybury


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Marcia Maybury In Memoriam
Maybury

Marcia Joan

16.3.1942 - 15.2.2019 

Your love for us was constant, your devotion had no end

You filled our life with sunshine as a mother and a friend

We remember you daily with a smile followed by a tear

We can't believe you have not been in our lives for this past year

So may you know forever that you are the very best

and we wish you gentle peace and sweet eternal rest

Words cannot express how much we love and miss you from John and Genny, Glen and Mel, Lisa and Paul and families
logo

Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marcia's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -