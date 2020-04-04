|
|
ROONEY MARCIA ELLEN Passed away
peacefully
26th March 2020
Late of
Blackalls Park
Aged 92 Years
Dearly loved wife of Stan. Much loved mother of Joseph, David, Therse, and their partners Nerada, Ivan, and Bruce. Loving Grandma of Kaitlyn, Ellen, Anthony, and Sarah. Great Grandma of Oliver.
The relatives and friends of MARCIA wish to advise that her funeral has taken place privately. A funeral Mass will be held at a later date.
'Always kind and loving Always in our hearts'
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 4, 2020