Home
Services
James Murray Funeral Directors
27 Bellford Street
Broadmeadow, Newcastle, New South Wales 2292
02 4961 1435
Resources
More Obituaries for MARCIA ROONEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARCIA ELLEN ROONEY

Add a Memory
MARCIA ELLEN ROONEY Notice
ROONEY MARCIA ELLEN Passed away

peacefully

26th March 2020

Late of

Blackalls Park

Aged 92 Years



Dearly loved wife of Stan. Much loved mother of Joseph, David, Therse, and their partners Nerada, Ivan, and Bruce. Loving Grandma of Kaitlyn, Ellen, Anthony, and Sarah. Great Grandma of Oliver.



The relatives and friends of MARCIA wish to advise that her funeral has taken place privately. A funeral Mass will be held at a later date.



'Always kind and loving Always in our hearts'



logo


logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARCIA's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -