FORBES MAKAYLA 'MAK'
Late of Raymond Terrace and Maryland
Aged 19 Years
Dearly beloved daughter of Renae Hammond and Craig Forbes, and stepdaughter of Daniel. Much loved and adored sister of Jessica, Brodie, Jayden and Haylee. Loving granddaughter of Lorraine and Wayne Kerslake, Greg and Nina Hammond. Loved niece of Dean and Anne, Mandy and Paul, Scott and Jackie, Michelle and Adrian, Vicky, and loving Cousin to their families, and aunty of Luca. Good friend to many and proud member of the Marching Koalas.
Due to the current health restrictions, a private family funeral will be held. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Always Loved
Forever In Our Hearts
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 4, 2020