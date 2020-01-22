Home
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
The Lake Macquarie Memorial Park Chapel
Cessnock Road
Ryhope
View Map
Lynette Jean PROBERT

Lynette Jean PROBERT Notice
PROBERT Lynette Jean Late of Wallsend

Died on

19th January 2020

Aged 90 years



Loved wife of the late Jack Probert. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Trevor and Kay, Allan and Louise, Kevin and Teresa, Patricia (dec'd) and Larry, David and Nerida. Adored Gran, Great Gran and Great Great Gran.



The family and friends of Lyn are warmly invited to attend the celebration of her life to be held in The Lake Macquarie Memorial Park Chapel, Cessnock Road Ryhope on Friday 24th January 2020, Service commencing at 11.00am.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Jan. 22, 2020
