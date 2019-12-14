|
|
SANDERS Lyle "Jeff" Passed away
peacefully
10th December 2019
Late of Arcadia Vale
Aged 88 years
Dearly loved husband of June (dec'd). Loving father and father-in-law of Kevin, Cheryl and Michael and Joanne. Adored Pa of 6 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild.
Family and friends are invited to attend Jeff's funeral service this Wednesday 18th December 2019 in the Chapel of Lake Macquarie Memorial Park, 405 Cessnock Road, Ryhope commencing 10am.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Dec. 14, 2019