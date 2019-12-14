Home
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Chapel of Lake Macquarie Memorial Park
405 Cessnock Road,
Ryhope
Lyle "Jeff" SANDERS

Lyle "Jeff" SANDERS Notice
SANDERS Lyle "Jeff" Passed away

peacefully

10th December 2019

Late of Arcadia Vale



Aged 88 years



Dearly loved husband of June (dec'd). Loving father and father-in-law of Kevin, Cheryl and Michael and Joanne. Adored Pa of 6 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild.



Family and friends are invited to attend Jeff's funeral service this Wednesday 18th December 2019 in the Chapel of Lake Macquarie Memorial Park, 405 Cessnock Road, Ryhope commencing 10am.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Dec. 14, 2019
