ESCHEBACH LUISE KATE JOSY Late of New Lambton Passed away 1st March 2020 Aged 91 Kind adventurer mother/mother in law to Michael and Jenni, Andrew and Deborah, Thomas and Susan. Generous Oma of Joshua, Daniel, Tim, Rachelle and Justin. Proud great grandmother to Heidi and friend to many A celebration of Luise's life will be held at Reflections chapel 36a Glendale Drive Glendale Thursday 5th March commencing at 2pm In care of Dailey Family Funerals Newcastle owned and operated 4956 4221
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 4, 2020