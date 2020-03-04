Home
Services
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
2:00 PM
Reflections chapel
36a Glendale Drive
Glendale
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Luise ESCHEBACH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Luise Kate Josy ESCHEBACH

Add a Memory
Luise Kate Josy ESCHEBACH Notice
ESCHEBACH LUISE KATE JOSY Late of New Lambton Passed away 1st March 2020 Aged 91 Kind adventurer mother/mother in law to Michael and Jenni, Andrew and Deborah, Thomas and Susan. Generous Oma of Joshua, Daniel, Tim, Rachelle and Justin. Proud great grandmother to Heidi and friend to many A celebration of Luise's life will be held at Reflections chapel 36a Glendale Drive Glendale Thursday 5th March commencing at 2pm In care of Dailey Family Funerals Newcastle owned and operated 4956 4221
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Luise's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -