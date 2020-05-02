|
|
MCNAMARA Lorraine Valerie Late of Speers Point
Passed peacefully surrounded
by her loving kids
27th April, 2020
Aged 58 Years
Dearly loved wife of The Late Tony McNamara. Much loved and adored mother and mother-in-law of Gemma & Nick, Mathew & Sarah, Ashleigh & Kris, Andrew & Hayley. Proud Nan of Peyton, Angus, Charlotte, Lyla, Noa, and her special little man coming soon. Loved sister, sister-in-law and aunt of her family. A good friend to many.
To ensure the health & safety of family and friends at this time, Lorraine's service will be by invitation. For those who wish, the service will be Streamed Live on Thursday, 7th May, 2020 at 10am. Please visit: pettigrew.com.au/mcnamara-lorraine/.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date to Celebrate Lorraine's Life with Her family and many friends.
'Together Again'
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 2, 2020