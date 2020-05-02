Home
Services
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Service
Thursday, May 7, 2020
10:00 AM
Resources
More Obituaries for Lorraine MCNAMARA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lorraine Valerie MCNAMARA

Add a Memory
Lorraine Valerie MCNAMARA Notice
MCNAMARA Lorraine Valerie Late of Speers Point

Passed peacefully surrounded

by her loving kids

27th April, 2020

Aged 58 Years



Dearly loved wife of The Late Tony McNamara. Much loved and adored mother and mother-in-law of Gemma & Nick, Mathew & Sarah, Ashleigh & Kris, Andrew & Hayley. Proud Nan of Peyton, Angus, Charlotte, Lyla, Noa, and her special little man coming soon. Loved sister, sister-in-law and aunt of her family. A good friend to many.



To ensure the health & safety of family and friends at this time, Lorraine's service will be by invitation. For those who wish, the service will be Streamed Live on Thursday, 7th May, 2020 at 10am. Please visit: pettigrew.com.au/mcnamara-lorraine/.



A Memorial Service will be held at a later date to Celebrate Lorraine's Life with Her family and many friends.



'Together Again'



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lorraine's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -