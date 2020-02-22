Home
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Celebration of Life
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
12:00 PM
The Chapel
Harris St Wallsend
View Map
NEWTON (Nee: Dixon) Lorraine Merline Formerly of Wallsend and Charlestown Passed peacefully surrounded by Her family 16th February, 2020 Aged 83 Years Dearly loved wife of the Late Eric Newton. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Dr Peter Newton (dec'd), Ian and Alwyn Newton-Heong, Jennifer and Graeme Silver, Suzanne Newton and Wayne Jones. Adored Nanny of Jessica and Bradley, Nicole and Ryan, Rachele and Joshua, Cecilia, and Johnathan. Family and friends of Lorraine are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of Her Life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St Wallsend this Monday 24th February, 2020 service commencing at 12noon. "Beyond the Sunset"



Published in The Newcastle Herald from Feb. 22 to Feb. 24, 2020
