Lorna Winifred DAVIES

Lorna Winifred DAVIES Notice
DAVIES Lorna Winifred Passed away peacefully 06.05.2020 Aged 92 Years Late of Kurri Kurri Beloved wife of Bill (dec'd). Loving mother to Phillip and Sandra (dec'd). Much loved grandmother to Jessica and Jarred. Great grandmother to Priya-Lee. A loved and respected member of the Perkins and Davies families. Family and friends of Lorna are respectfully advised her private Funeral Service took place in the Chapel of C.R. Smyth & Son, Kurri Kurri on Thursday, 14.05.2020. C.R.SMYTH & SON Independent & Family Owned Since 1925 4937 4811 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 16, 2020
