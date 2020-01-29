Home
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Funeral
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
2:30 PM
The Chapel
Harris St
Wallsend
Lorna Vivian OLSOEN

Lorna Vivian OLSOEN Notice
OLSOEN Lorna Vivian Late of Elermore Vale

Formerly Gateshead

Passed peacefully surrounded by Her loving family

26th January, 2020

Aged 93 Years



Dearly loved wife of The Late Les Olsoen. Much loved mother & mother-in-law of Karen & Steve, and David. Loved and adored Grandma of Simone & Dave, Nathan & Kellie, and Mitchell. Proud Great Grandma of Madesen, Hannah, Levi, and Makayla.



The family and friends of Lorna are warmly invited to attend Her Funeral to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend this Friday 31st January, 2020 service commencing at 2.30pm.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Jan. 29, 2020
