SWEETMAN (nee Lunn) Lorna Passed away 15-12-2019 Aged 92 Years Late of Kurri Kurri Masonic Village Formerly of Cessnock Beloved wife of Arthur (dec'd). Loving mother to Ronald (dec'd), Peter and Lyndell. Much loved grandmother to Erin, James, Richard, Ben (dec'd), Dane, Bronwyn and Christopher. Great grandmother to Harry, Emily, Kiah and Allira. Relatives and friends of LORNA are respectfully advised her Private Funeral Service took place in the East Chapel of Newcastle Memorial Park, Beresfield on 20-12-2019 in accordance with her wishes. C. R. SMYTH & SON One Firm, One Family Since 1925 4990 1425 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Jan. 8, 2020