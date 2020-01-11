Home
KILLEN Logan William Born with wings 05.01.2020 Adored son of JESSICA and RYAN. Much loved grandson to JILL and WILLIAM TOWERS, PETER and JULIE KILLEN and great grandson to ROBIN AVERY, VERONCIA CARDOW and EVELYN KILLEN. Cherished nephew to SAMANTHA and DANIEL WAY, MITCHELL and AMY KILLEN and baby cousin to OLIVIA WAY. Family and Friends of LOGAN are respectfully advised his Private Funeral Service has taken place in accordance with his family's wishes. C. R. SMYTH & SON One Firm, One Family Since 1925 4937 4811 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Jan. 11, 2020
