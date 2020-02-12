Home
Celebration of Life
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
10:30 AM
Christ Church Anglican Church
30 Mount Vincent Road
Mount Vincent
LISA MICHELLE WELLS

LISA MICHELLE WELLS Notice
WELLS (MARSTELLA) LISA MICHELLE Passed away peacefully on

8th February 2020

Late of Cardiff

Aged 46 Years



Loving mother of Shannon and mother in law of Ben. Loving grandmother of Ethan and Theodore. Loving daughter of Ron (dec'd) and Emma Marstella. Loving sister of Kim, Sheryl and their families, loving aunt, and dear friend to many.



Relatives and Friends are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of LISA'S Life on FRIDAY, 14th February 2020 to be conducted at Christ Church Anglican Church, 30 Mount Vincent Road Mount Vincent commencing at 10:30am. Thence for interment following the service.



A big Thank You to the Doctors and Nurses at the Mater Hospital in Ward 5B and the Doctors and Nurses at the Mercy Hospice. In Lieu of flowers donations can be left at the church for the Melanoma Research.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 12, 2020
