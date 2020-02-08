Home
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
10:30 AM
Lake Macquarie Memorial Park
Cessnock Rd
Ryhope
View Map
LISA JOY SNELGROVE

LISA JOY SNELGROVE Notice
SNELGROVE (nee KENNEDY) LISA JOY Late of Boolambayte

Formerly of Whitebridge

Aged 51 Years



Dearly beloved wife of Ken. Much loved mother and friend of Emily and Brent, and Rebekka. Loving daughter of Doris and Robert Kennedy. Loved sister of Mark, Greg, Craig, Eileen and Georgina and proud aunty and wonderful friend.



Relatives and friends of Lisa are warmly invited to attend her funeral to be held at Lake Macquarie Memorial Park, Cessnock Rd Ryhope this Tuesday morning 11th February 2020, a celebration of her wonderful life to commence at 10.30am. In lieu of flowers, please bring happy memories.



Forever Our Queen



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 8, 2020
