SNELGROVE (nee KENNEDY) LISA JOY Late of Boolambayte
Formerly of Whitebridge
Aged 51 Years
Dearly beloved wife of Ken. Much loved mother and friend of Emily and Brent, and Rebekka. Loving daughter of Doris and Robert Kennedy. Loved sister of Mark, Greg, Craig, Eileen and Georgina and proud aunty and wonderful friend.
Relatives and friends of Lisa are warmly invited to attend her funeral to be held at Lake Macquarie Memorial Park, Cessnock Rd Ryhope this Tuesday morning 11th February 2020, a celebration of her wonderful life to commence at 10.30am. In lieu of flowers, please bring happy memories.
Forever Our Queen
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 8, 2020