|
|
HATHERLY / TONKIN (nee Cougle) Lisa Duval 14 February 1963 -
27 February 2020
Late of Merewether.
Loved wife of Bill Tonkin. Devoted and loving mother of Rhiannon Hatherly and Adam Tonkin, beautiful and caring daughter and step-daughter of Jackie and Kevin McMillan, and Ron Cougle, daughter-in-law of Margaret and Fred Tonkin (dec), adored sister and sister-in-law of Craig and Sally Cougle, Adam and Tracey Cougle, Matt and Debbie Cougle and step-sister of Gemma McMillan, loving aunt, niece, sister-in-law and cousin.
Lisa was a much treasured and respected friend, work colleague and confidante.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Lisa's life this Friday 6th March 2020 commencing 12.00pm at St Augustine's Anglican Church,Cnr Llewelyn and Winsor Sts, Merewether.
In lieu of flowers a donation to fund cancer research would be appreciated.
Donate at: hmri.org.au/donate
Published in The Newcastle Herald from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020