White Lady Funerals - Mayfield
80 Maitland Road
Mayfield, New South Wales 2304
(02) 4968 9401
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
12:00 PM
St Augustine's Anglican Church
Cnr Llewelyn and Winsor Sts
Merewether
Lisa Duval


1963 - 2020
Lisa Duval Notice
HATHERLY / TONKIN (nee Cougle) Lisa Duval 14 February 1963 -

27 February 2020

Late of Merewether.



Loved wife of Bill Tonkin. Devoted and loving mother of Rhiannon Hatherly and Adam Tonkin, beautiful and caring daughter and step-daughter of Jackie and Kevin McMillan, and Ron Cougle, daughter-in-law of Margaret and Fred Tonkin (dec), adored sister and sister-in-law of Craig and Sally Cougle, Adam and Tracey Cougle, Matt and Debbie Cougle and step-sister of Gemma McMillan, loving aunt, niece, sister-in-law and cousin.

Lisa was a much treasured and respected friend, work colleague and confidante.



Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Lisa's life this Friday 6th March 2020 commencing 12.00pm at St Augustine's Anglican Church,Cnr Llewelyn and Winsor Sts, Merewether.

In lieu of flowers a donation to fund cancer research would be appreciated.

Donate at: hmri.org.au/donate



Published in The Newcastle Herald from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020
