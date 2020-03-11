Home
Lionel "John" DUNN

Lionel "John" DUNN Notice
DUNN LIONEL 'JOHN' Formerly of Hillsborough Passed peacefully 9th March 2020 Aged 84 years Dearly loved husband of the late Dorothy Dunn. Loved father and father-in-law of Neil (dec'd), Glenn & Vicki, Bruce & Kim, Kathy & Dan. Adored pop of Kasey, Hayley, Bradley (dec'd), Brent, Aaron, Ashlee, Jake, Wade and Evie and great-grandfather (Poppy John). Loving brother and uncle. Family and friends of John are invited to attend a celebration of his life to be held in The Chapel of Lake Macquarie Memorial Park, Cessnock Rd, Ryhope this Thursday 12th March 2020 service commencing at 3pm.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 11, 2020
