EMMETT LINDSAY VICTOR
Late of Toronto,
Formerly of Canberra
Passed away
26th March 2020
Aged 75 years
Dearly loved husband of the late Aleice Emmett. Much loved father and father-in-law of Natalie, Megan and John, Lyndsay and Andrew. Loving Grampy to his 'Angels' Abhishek, Max, Katherine, Liam, and Erin. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Jo-Ann and John (both dec'd), Joy and Tom.
To ensure the health and safety of friends and family at this time, LINDSAY'S service will be by invitation only and will be held on Thursday 9th April at 12.30pm. For those who wish, the service will be streamed live, please visit pettigrew.com.au/emmett-lindsay, we also invite you to send a 'Hug from Home', a message that will be attached to a balloon and will fill the chapel with your love and support for the family -
pettigrew.com.au/hugs-from-home.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 8, 2020