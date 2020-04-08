Home
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Thursday, Apr. 9, 2020
12:30 PM
LINDSAY VICTOR EMMETT

LINDSAY VICTOR EMMETT Notice
EMMETT LINDSAY VICTOR

Late of Toronto,

Formerly of Canberra

Passed away

26th March 2020

Aged 75 years



Dearly loved husband of the late Aleice Emmett. Much loved father and father-in-law of Natalie, Megan and John, Lyndsay and Andrew. Loving Grampy to his 'Angels' Abhishek, Max, Katherine, Liam, and Erin. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Jo-Ann and John (both dec'd), Joy and Tom.



To ensure the health and safety of friends and family at this time, LINDSAY'S service will be by invitation only and will be held on Thursday 9th April at 12.30pm. For those who wish, the service will be streamed live, please visit pettigrew.com.au/emmett-lindsay, we also invite you to send a 'Hug from Home', a message that will be attached to a balloon and will fill the chapel with your love and support for the family -

pettigrew.com.au/hugs-from-home.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 8, 2020
