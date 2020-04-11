Home
Linda Jane BENTON

Linda Jane BENTON Notice
BENTON Linda Jane Late of Wallsend

Passed quickly at home with her husband by her side

7th April, 2020

Aged 56 Years



Dearly loved wife of Colin, and formerly Warren Soos. Much loved mother of David, and Jonathan. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Suzie and David Cannings, Anne and Mike Van Kampen. Cherished aunt of their families. Daughter-in-law of Margaret and Bob (dec'd) Passmore.



To ensure the health & safety of family and friends at this time, Linda's service will be held privately.



A Memorial Service to Celebrate Linda's Life will be held at a later date.



'Dearly Loved,

Forever Missed'



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 11, 2020
