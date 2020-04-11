|
BENTON Linda Jane Late of Wallsend
Passed quickly at home with her husband by her side
7th April, 2020
Aged 56 Years
Dearly loved wife of Colin, and formerly Warren Soos. Much loved mother of David, and Jonathan. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Suzie and David Cannings, Anne and Mike Van Kampen. Cherished aunt of their families. Daughter-in-law of Margaret and Bob (dec'd) Passmore.
To ensure the health & safety of family and friends at this time, Linda's service will be held privately.
A Memorial Service to Celebrate Linda's Life will be held at a later date.
'Dearly Loved,
Forever Missed'
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 11, 2020