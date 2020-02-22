|
GARNISH (nee Hammond) LILLIAN ELVY
Late of Valentine
Passed away peacefully
With loving family by her side
18th February 2020
Aged 86 years
Adored wife of the late Vern Garnish. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Annette (dec'd), Lee and Tony. Loving Nan and Gran of Daniel and Alison, Jamie and Heather, Nathan and Shalika, Gavin and Erin and her great grandchildren Lachlan, Flynn, Isla, Nellie, and Darcy. Loved sister, sister-in-law, aunt and good friend to many.
The Family and Friends of LILLIAN are warmly invited to attend her Funeral to be held in St. Luke's Uniting Church, 6 Narla Road, Belmont North this Thursday 27th February 2020, Service commencing at 10.00am.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 22, 2020