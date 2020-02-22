Home
Funeral
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Luke's Uniting Church
6 Narla Road
Belmont North
LILLIAN ELVY GARNISH

LILLIAN ELVY GARNISH Notice
GARNISH (nee Hammond) LILLIAN ELVY

Late of Valentine

Passed away peacefully

With loving family by her side

18th February 2020

Aged 86 years



Adored wife of the late Vern Garnish. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Annette (dec'd), Lee and Tony. Loving Nan and Gran of Daniel and Alison, Jamie and Heather, Nathan and Shalika, Gavin and Erin and her great grandchildren Lachlan, Flynn, Isla, Nellie, and Darcy. Loved sister, sister-in-law, aunt and good friend to many.



The Family and Friends of LILLIAN are warmly invited to attend her Funeral to be held in St. Luke's Uniting Church, 6 Narla Road, Belmont North this Thursday 27th February 2020, Service commencing at 10.00am.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 22, 2020
