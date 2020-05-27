|
DAWES Lillian "May" Passed away peacefully 19.05.2020 Aged 92 Years Late of Cessnock Formerly of Kurri Kurri And Wauchope Beloved wife of LESLIE and RAYMOND (both dec'd). Loving mother and mother-in-law ERROL and WENDY, DAVID and JEAN, GARRY and LESLEY and step mother to RAYMOND, KEN (dec'd) and JENNY, CHRISTINE and GRAHAM (dec'd). A much loved grandmother and great grandmother to their families. Dear sister of JUNE. Family and friends of MAY are respectfully advised her Private Funeral Service took place MONDAY, 25.05.2020. C.R.SMYTH & SON Independent & Family Owned Since 1925 4990 1425 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 27, 2020