Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
12:30 PM
The Chapel
444 Pacific Highway
Belmont
Lilian BOXSELL Notice
BOXSELL (Nee: Sharman) Lilian 'Dot'

Late of Swansea

Passed peacefully

11th December 2019

Aged 91 years



Dearly loved wife of the late Thomas Boxsell. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Peter and Sandy, Ray, Gaye and Paul. Loved grandma of Skye, Dane, Paige and great grandma of Robert



Family and friends of Dot are kindly invited to attend a celebration of her life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Highway, Belmont this Wednesday 18th December 2019 service commencing at 12.30pm



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Dec. 14, 2019
