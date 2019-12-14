|
|
BOXSELL (Nee: Sharman) Lilian 'Dot'
Late of Swansea
Passed peacefully
11th December 2019
Aged 91 years
Dearly loved wife of the late Thomas Boxsell. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Peter and Sandy, Ray, Gaye and Paul. Loved grandma of Skye, Dane, Paige and great grandma of Robert
Family and friends of Dot are kindly invited to attend a celebration of her life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Highway, Belmont this Wednesday 18th December 2019 service commencing at 12.30pm
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Dec. 14, 2019