|
|
THORNTON LESLIE 9th March 2020
Of Blackalls Park
Dearly loved son of Barry and Freada. Treasured brother of Christopher (Dec), Celeste and Dave. Adored uncle of Amanda and Sharni, great uncle to CJ and Lilly, brother-in-law of Bruce.
Aged 56 Years
The Relatives and Friends of LESLIE are invited to attend the Celebration of His Life commencing 10am MONDAY (16.3.20) at Lake Macquarie Memorial Park, Ryhope.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Cancer Research for Melanoma.
Please dress casual
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 14, 2020