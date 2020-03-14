Home
Celebration of Life
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
10:00 AM
Lake Macquarie Memorial Park
Ryhope
LESLIE THORNTON Notice
THORNTON LESLIE 9th March 2020

Of Blackalls Park

Dearly loved son of Barry and Freada. Treasured brother of Christopher (Dec), Celeste and Dave. Adored uncle of Amanda and Sharni, great uncle to CJ and Lilly, brother-in-law of Bruce.

Aged 56 Years

The Relatives and Friends of LESLIE are invited to attend the Celebration of His Life commencing 10am MONDAY (16.3.20) at Lake Macquarie Memorial Park, Ryhope.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Cancer Research for Melanoma.

Please dress casual



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 14, 2020
