|
|
FLETCHER Leslie Reay 'Les'
Late of Kotara
Passed away
31st December, 2019
Aged 90 Years
Dearly loved husband of Elaine. Loving father and father-in-law of Geoffrey and Robyn, Richard and Amanda. Loved grandfather of Hayden, Nathan, Charlotte, and Alexandra.
The family and friends of Les are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of his life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St., Wallsend this Saturday 11th January, 2020. Service commencing at 12noon.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Jan. 8, 2020