Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
12:00 PM
The Chapel
Harris St.
Wallsend
Leslie Reay FLETCHER

Leslie Reay FLETCHER Notice
FLETCHER Leslie Reay 'Les'

Late of Kotara

Passed away

31st December, 2019

Aged 90 Years



Dearly loved husband of Elaine. Loving father and father-in-law of Geoffrey and Robyn, Richard and Amanda. Loved grandfather of Hayden, Nathan, Charlotte, and Alexandra.



The family and friends of Les are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of his life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St., Wallsend this Saturday 11th January, 2020. Service commencing at 12noon.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Jan. 8, 2020
