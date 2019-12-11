Home
Services
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Christ Church Cathedral
Church Street
Newcastle
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for LESLIE HOLMES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LESLIE GREGORY HOLMES

Add a Memory
LESLIE GREGORY HOLMES Notice
HOLMES LESLIE GREGORY (Fr GREG) Late of Booragul

Aged 81 Years



Beloved husband of Margaret. Loving father and father in law of Mary and Jonathan and grandfather of Tilda, Ella and Dominic. Loving father of Rachel and grandfather of Luka and Rhett. Sadly missed brother, brother in law and uncle of Roger (dec), John and Lynette (both dec), Judith and Bruce and their families.



Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Fr GREG'S Funeral Service to be conducted at Christ Church Cathedral, Church Street, Newcastle this FRIDAY 13th December 2019 at 2.00pm. A private cremation will follow.



logo


logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LESLIE's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -