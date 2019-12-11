|
|
HOLMES LESLIE GREGORY (Fr GREG) Late of Booragul
Aged 81 Years
Beloved husband of Margaret. Loving father and father in law of Mary and Jonathan and grandfather of Tilda, Ella and Dominic. Loving father of Rachel and grandfather of Luka and Rhett. Sadly missed brother, brother in law and uncle of Roger (dec), John and Lynette (both dec), Judith and Bruce and their families.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Fr GREG'S Funeral Service to be conducted at Christ Church Cathedral, Church Street, Newcastle this FRIDAY 13th December 2019 at 2.00pm. A private cremation will follow.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Dec. 11, 2019