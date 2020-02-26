|
|
COOKSLEY Leslie Francis 'Frank'
Late of Warabrook Aged Care Facility
Formerly of Cardiff
Passed away peacefully
23rd February 2020
Aged 92 years
Dearly loved husband of Pat (dec'd). Much loved father and father-in-law of Wendy and Tony, Judy and Martin, Jennifer (dec'd), Kerry, Anne and Brian, Gavin and Margaret, Paul and Lyn, Patrick and Kerri. Loving Pop to their families.
The family and friends of Frank are warmly invited to attend the celebration of his life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy Belmont on Thursday 28th February 2020. Service commencing at 12.30pm.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 26, 2020