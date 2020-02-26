Home
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Leslie Francis COOKSLEY

Leslie Francis COOKSLEY Notice
COOKSLEY Leslie Francis 'Frank'

Late of Warabrook Aged Care Facility

Formerly of Cardiff

Passed away peacefully

23rd February 2020

Aged 92 years



Dearly loved husband of Pat (dec'd). Much loved father and father-in-law of Wendy and Tony, Judy and Martin, Jennifer (dec'd), Kerry, Anne and Brian, Gavin and Margaret, Paul and Lyn, Patrick and Kerri. Loving Pop to their families.



The family and friends of Frank are warmly invited to attend the celebration of his life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy Belmont on Thursday 28th February 2020. Service commencing at 12.30pm.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 26, 2020
