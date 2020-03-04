|
|
BENNETT LESLIE DENIS
Late of Wangi Wangi
Passed away peacefully
With loving family by his side
2nd March 2020
Aged 79 years
Dearly loved husband of Elena. Much loved father and father-in-law of Joanne and Michael, Mark and Winnie. Loving Grandpa of Luke. Loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle.
The Family and Friends of LES are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of his Life to be held in The Chapel of Lake Macquarie Memorial Park, Cessnock Rd, Ryhope this Friday 6th March 2020, Service commencing at 2.00pm.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 4, 2020