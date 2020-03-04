Home
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
2:00 PM
The Chapel of Lake Macquarie Memorial Park
Cessnock Rd
Ryhope
LESLIE DENIS BENNETT

LESLIE DENIS BENNETT Notice
BENNETT LESLIE DENIS

Late of Wangi Wangi

Passed away peacefully

With loving family by his side

2nd March 2020

Aged 79 years



Dearly loved husband of Elena. Much loved father and father-in-law of Joanne and Michael, Mark and Winnie. Loving Grandpa of Luke. Loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle.



The Family and Friends of LES are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of his Life to be held in The Chapel of Lake Macquarie Memorial Park, Cessnock Rd, Ryhope this Friday 6th March 2020, Service commencing at 2.00pm.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 4, 2020
