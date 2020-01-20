Home
Chapmans Funerals
118 George Street
Singleton, New South Wales 2330
6572 1089
Graveside service
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
10:30 AM
Christian Israelite section of Sedgefield Cemetery
SHILTON Leslie James (Les) Late of Alroy Hostel and formerly of Bishopgate Street Singleton passed away 15th January 2020 aged 85 years Loved husband of Joyce, much loved father and father-in-law to Terry and Louise, Robert, Carol and Richard, Colin and Catherine, grandfather and great grandfather to their families. Family and friends of Les are warmly invited to attend his graveside funeral to be held in the Christian Israelite section of Sedgefield Cemetery, Wednesday 22nd January 2020 commencing at 10.30am. Please meet at the Cemetery. In the care of Chapmans Funerals Singleton 6572 1089 A.F.D.A.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Jan. 20, 2020
